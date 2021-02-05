ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has denied that his 2023 governorship campaign posters have flooded streets in Kebbi State.

This is contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Jibrilu-Gwandu in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Mr Jibrilu-Gwandu was reacting to a media report indicating that the minister’s 2023 campaign posters had flooded streets across the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fictitious, mischievous report claiming that the posters of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice vying for the 2023 governorship poll have flooded everywhere in the state.

“We have gone round the city with journalists; they have seen it by themselves that the report lacked iota of truth. We have not seen any of such posters in Birnin Kebbi.

“We, therefore, want the general public to disregard such information because it was just the figment of imagination of the author,” he said.

Mr Jibrilu- Gwandu said that the minister had lots of supporters in the state that might have interest in him, based on his humanitarian services and goodwill, adding however, that the story about his campaign posters was a total lie.

“A situation where someone will fabricate lies in the name of journalism sends bad signal to the profession.

“If you could recall, on March 16, 2020, Malami urged his supporters to exercise restrain over his 2023 governorship campaign, as it was not yet time for political campaigns in view of the provisions of Electoral Act and extant laws of the Federation,” he said.

(NAN)