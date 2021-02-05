ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State government on Thursday condemned the brutalisation of a journalist with the Guild Press Ltd., Benjamin Anaja, by some operatives of Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI).

This was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner for environment and water resources, Tunji Bello, in Lagos.

Mr Bello said the present administration in the state does not tolerate any form of brutalisation of members of the public by any of its staff or agents.

He said the incident would be thoroughly investigated and all the KAI operatives mentioned in the news report, which had already gone viral would be interrogated and punished if found guilty.

Mr Bello said the complainant would also be invited to substantiate his complaint and possibly identify the culprits who attacked him despite identifying himself as a journalist.

“The state apologises to the victim, the management of the Guild publishing company and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, promising that such an unfortunate incident will not repeat itself,” Mr Bello said.

A news story went viral on Wednesday evening about some operatives of KAI dislodging street traders at the Meiran Bus Stop on Lagos Abeokuta Expressway allegedly accosted a journalist who was recording the event.

He claimed to have produced his identity card but was allegedly dragged into the Green Maria of the KAI operatives, brutalised, detained for several hours.

He had his identity card rumpled before he was eventually released at the Ikeja Along Bus Stop. (NAN)