Some Yorubas in the diaspora have created a GoFundMe account to support the agitation of an acclaimed activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The fund being donated is aimed at buying vehicles and major equipment for Mr Igboho and his supporters in actualising his dream to provide necessary security for the Southwest states.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the deliberation to donate funds was reached on Tuesday during a virtual town fall meeting with Yorubas in Diaspora.

The fundraiser, Maureen Badejo, a blogger and activist based in the United Kingdom, said the GoFundMe page was meant to help raise £100,000 (N51.8m).

As of the last check on Thursday morning, the sum of £9,320 (N4.8m) has been donated.

For the past two weeks, Mr Igboho has been in the news over his agitation to evict Fulani herdsmen in the six Southwest states of Nigeria.

He issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State to vacate the area.

By the time the ultimatum lapsed, he went to the community with some youth and his actions led to the destruction of home of the Seriki Fulani in the area.

Mr Igboho also went to Ogun State on Monday to carry out eviction of some herdsmen but the state government disowned him, saying his help was not needed.

Some prominent Yoruba leaders, including the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, have warned Mr Igboho to thread softly and allow necessary authorities take charge.

More over, they say it is unlawful under Nigeria’s laws for any citizen to expel other citizens or residents from wherever they chose to live in the country.