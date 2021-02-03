ADVERTISEMENT

An Abeokuta High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 33-year-old Toyin Ibrahim, to death by hanging for robbing a woman of her handbag at gunpoint.

Mr Ibrahim, who was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery, had pleaded not guilty to the offences.

However, delivering her judgment, Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun, said that all the evidence tendered had convinced the court beyond a reasonable doubt that the convict committed the offences as charged.

She subsequently sentenced Mr Ibrahim to death by hanging.

At the trial, the prosecution counsel, Magaret Sodeke, had told the court that the convict committed the offences on August 25, 2012, at about 10 p.m. at Power line junction, Sabo area of Sagamu.

She said the convict and others still at large, conspired and robbed Titilayo Eniola of her handbag containing valuables.

Mrs Sodeke explained that while the complainant was coming from her shop at around 10 p.m., the convict with others now at large stopped her and pointed a locally made pistol at her.

She explained that the convict collected and carted away with the complainant’s handbag containing N15,000 cash, ATM card and other valuables.

The prosecution counsel said the convict was arrested by members of the Oduduwa people’s Congress (OPC) and on his arrest, he was found with a locally-made gun and two cartridges.

Mrs Sodeke said the offences contravened Section 6(b) and 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap Rll, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. (NAN)