Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has warned indigenes and residents against violent attacks on people of other tribes residing in the state.

Mr Abiodun gave this warning in Abeokuta, the state’s capital, on Wednesday during the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the state.

“Let us also use the occasion of the 45th Anniversary of our dear State to appeal to the rest of Nigerians. We must eschew all forms of violence and learn to live together. We must also appreciate that there can be no development in an atmosphere of insecurity. We must learn to manage our diversity and turn it into our strength.

“There can never be a better lesson in the management of diversity as a source of strength than from us in Ogun State. With over 10 sub-ethnic groups, this diversity has been one of the major forces propelling the development of our dear State. We keep harnessing the strengths and potentials of these sub-ethnic groups for the general good of everyone.”

The governor further said that ”Ogun State is for all Nigerians and as such, folks from other tribes and every part of Nigeria should be accommodated by indigenes in the spirit of oneness”.

“Today, Ogun State is the home to not just indigenes of our dear State, but people from diverse backgrounds all over the country and even to a lot of foreigners.

“Yes, I agree there may be reasons for us to disagree on certain issues of our essentials. But, we will only disagree to agree and move forward. We must not encourage those stoking the embers of violence for the disintegration of our great nation. A country where tribes and tongues may differ but stands in brotherhood is where unity in our diversity thrives.

“We all have duties, responsibilities and obligations to aid better understanding of our local and national realities. All we need to do is manage our differences effectively and efficiently and Nigeria will be greater,” the governor said.

Background

Mr Abiodun’s warning is coming days after an acclaimed activist, Sunday Igboho, led some youths to Yewa North Local Government Area of the state where herdsmen were said to be terrorising farmers and residents.

The government immediately disowned Mr Igboho, saying his help is not needed to tackle insecurity in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how Mr Igboho issued a seven-day quit notice to herders in a community in Oyo and upon the expiration of the ultimatum, he led youth to the community and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Under the nation’s laws, it is illegal for any citizen to issue an eviction notice to other Nigerian residents.