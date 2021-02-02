ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of a new polytechnic in Ayede, Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The approval was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, and addressed to Governor Seyi Makinde.

It also also explained that President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed a take-off grant of N2 billion for the new Polytechnic.

“I write to inform Your Excellency that, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved the establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Ayede, Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area, Oyo State.”

“Mr. President also approved a take-off grant of N2 Billion for the new Polytechnic from the funding resources of TETFund for the provision of core facilities for immediate take-off. This has been duly conveyed to TETFund for implementation.”

“In view of the above, A Technical Team from Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) will soon visit your state to identify the site in Ayede, Ogo-Oluwa L.G.A. and assess its readiness for commencement of academic activities in October 2021.”

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of the esteemed regards of the Honourable Minister”, the letter read.

Also, the personal assistant on new media to Mr Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the approval on Twitter

“President @MBuhari approves the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Ogo-Oluwa LGA, Oyo State, with an approval of N2 billion from the funding resources of TETFund for the immediate take-off, the Ministry of Education confirmed in a letter to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.”

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo in January 2019 promised the residents of Oke-Ogun that a polytechnic would be established in the area, after the re-election of Mr Buhari

“We have been touring Oke-Ogun for a few days now. We have received all the requests from the people and we will address them. Oke-Ogun deserves a federal institution, we will give you a federal polytechnic. We will also ensure that we see to the trans-border market in Saki. It will be part of our plans”, the vice president said then at the Bagi of Saki palace in Saki town.