The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has named Instagram celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha, in its amended N157.1million fraud charge filed against a popular auto dealer, Sarumi Babafemi, alias 606.

Mr Babafemi is the chief executive officer of 606 Autos Ltd; 606 Music Ltd and Splash Off Entertainment Ltd.

He and his firms have since November 1, 2019, been on trial of a five-count charge before Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court Lagos, for allegedly laundering N207.1million.

Mr Babafemi was accused by the EFCC of being an agent of fraud suspects named by the United State’s Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI), an allegation he denied.

Mompha, on the other hand, has since November 25, 2019, been facing a separate 14-count N32.9 billion money laundering charge before Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

On Monday, the EFCC brought an amended nine-count charge on January 22, 2021 against Messrs Babafemi, Mompha, and two others, before Chukwujeku Aneke, a judge.

The others listed in the charge marked FHC/L/CS/374c/2019, are Ridwan Momodu Allison, a.k.a. Osama said to be at large and Richard Ogbah. They were alleged to have laundered N157.1 million.

The beneficiaries of the said funds, according to the EFFC, are Omojadesola Shittu Allison; Olandewaju Oriyomi; Abiola Kayode Ayorinde; Bartholomew Oluchukwu Ezeudoka and Amobi Uchenna E.

They were alleged to have received sums of N37.6 m; N93 million; N1.5 m and N25 m respectively.

Mr Babafemi and his firms were also accused of concealing and disguising the origins of the funds he allegedly laundered for Mompha and others.

The offences, according to the EFCC, contravened sections 15(2)(b) and 15(3)(a) and were punishable under section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

Mompha, who is currently in Dubai, has denied the allegations on his Instagram page.

Writing on his Instagram page on Monday, he said, “ Why all this lies? Please stop tarnishing my image because none of this is true.”