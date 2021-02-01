President Muhammadu Buhari and Moroccan leader, King Mohammed V1, on Sunday, had a telephone conversation to discuss joint efforts towards the realization of strategic development projects that include Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and a fertilizer production plant.
The Heads of State welcomed the positive and dynamic bilateral relations in all fields between the two nations since the King’s visit to Nigeria in December 2016, and President Buhari’s visit to Morocco in June 2018.
President Buhari and King Mohammed expressed determination to carry out, as soon as possible, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and construction of a fertiliser production plant in Nigeria.
President Buhari, who spoke with the King of Morocco from his country home in Daura, thanked the leader for support in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.
He also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s support in education through scholarships and training.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
