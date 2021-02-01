ADVERTISEMENT

A Fulani cattle herders’ group, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has called on the new service chiefs to tackle all security issues, including kidnapping and cattle rustling.

KACRAN, which broke away from Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in a statement on Sunday, also advised the military leaders on how to succeed in their tasks.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding the calls by Nigerians for new service chiefs.

Armed Fulani herders are widely associated with kidnapping for ransom and conflicts with farmers across the country although criminals, embedded in their midst have been largely responsible for this menace.

Appeal

The President of KACRAN, Khalil Mohammed-Bello, in the statement said the group “hopes that the appointments of the new service chiefs will bring positive change to end all the insecurity challenges in our country”.

KACRAN urged the new service chiefs to hit the ground running by tackling “issues of Boko Haram’s persistent attacks on innocent Nigerians in the North East and some parts of the country.”

“The activities of terrorists who wickedly attack, kill and destroy properties of innocent Nigerians in the North West and some parts of the country, should be given due priority.

“Human kidnapping whereby motorists and people of several towns and villages are being subjected to endless attacks should be addressed frontally.”

The group also called attention to the menace of cattle rustling “where gunmen attack herders and rustle all their livestock and in some instances kill them if they refuse to allow them to go away with their animals.”

It said cattle rustling fuels many other security problems in the country.

The group also called on the federal government to address the “actions and reactions of herders and famers who usually take the law into their hands by attacking each other in the name of retaliation”.

“The newly appointed service chiefs have a great task ahead of them as Nigerians have high expectations on them for their safety and security of our beloved country,” the group said.

How service chiefs can succeed

The group urged the military chiefs to deepen inter-agency cooperation among the security forces and “create a robust military-civil relationship”.

“The military should invest in timely response to any report or information by the attacked communities or those who fear that they may be attacked by Boko Haram terrorists or other hoodlums.

“The service chiefs should sincerely convince the Federal Government to purchase and supply them with modern sophisticated military hardwires.

“They should adopt new standards of operation and war strategies that will be unbearable, disastrous or to Boko Haram Terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, separatists and their likes.

“They should pay more emphasis to train and retraining of the military men and officers with motivations so that they will be fully acquainted with the modern warfare strategies. The welfare and incentives of their staff must be adequately taken care of.”