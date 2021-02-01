ADVERTISEMENT

A civilian driver with the Nigeria Police Force, Waheed Adewale, attached to the Federal Investigation Bureau, Special Tactical Squad, Lagos, has been arrested for attempting to sell a car snatched at gunpoint.

While Mr Adewale reportedly snatched the car in Lagos, he was arrested in Osogbo, the Osun State capital when he was about to sell off the car.

According to Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, the suspect was apprehended on January 20, 2021 ”when he was looking for a buyer”.

“One Waheed Adewale, aged 52, from Ikeja, Lagos State, was intercepted and arrested with a Toyota Camry with number plate, FKJ 818 DL, along llobu/lfon Road, where the suspect was trying to look for a buyer for a car.

“Further investigation revealed that the car was snatched at gunpoint opposite World Oil, Jakande area, Lekki, Lagos State. Efforts are already in top gear to apprehend other suspects. The suspect will be charged to court at the completion of the investigation,” the police chief said while parading the suspect on Friday.

Meanwhile, the accused told journalists that he was not a thief as described by the police.

He claimed ”to have tracked the car to Osogbo after it was stolen by unknown gunmen”.

“I arrived at Osogbo late. The following morning, I called those that were ‘keeping’ the vehicle and they told me that they were at Isale Osun, Osogbo. When I met them, they said they could not get a buyer for it. I was arrested while we were looking for money to retain the vehicle. I am not a thief.”