The police on Saturday arrested a man, Bilyaminu Abdullahi, for stabbing his ex-wife, Shafa’atu Sule, moments after a Shariah court dissolved their marriage.

The police said the incident occurred in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

The court had also ordered the woman to pay Mr Abdullahi N20,000 as a refund of her bride price.

But the decision did not go down well with Mr Abdullahi so he pulled out a knife and stabbed his now ex-wife and her brother, Adamu Saleh.

Mr Abdullahi had pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said Mr Abdullahi’s violent reaction happened in the court premises shortly after the court ruling.

Mr Kiyawa said the suspect later expressed regret after his arrest, saying he took a wrong decision because he was emotional following the court verdict.

He reportedly insisted he did not want separation from his wife.

Mr Saleh had supported the dissolution of his sister’s marriage over alleged domestic violence.

According to the police, the suspect said another court had refused a petition from his in-laws for the dissolution of the marriage after he told the court that he still loves his wife.

He accused Mr Saleh of interference in his marriage.

“Her brother came and took her away. I went to their house but they chased me away. I also sent my trustees to intervene, but that also did not yield the desired result as they insisted on divorce, which I refused,” Mr Kiyawa quoted Mr Abdullahi as saying in his statement to the police.

Ms Sule had cited lack of care, physical assault and disrespect for her parents as the grounds for seeking divorce.

Mr Kiyawa said the police commissioner, Habu Sani, had ordered the case transferred to the criminal investigation department for investigation and prosecution.