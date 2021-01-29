ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Salame, on Friday, narrated how he shot dead a suspected armed robber during an attack on his residence in Sokoto.

Mr Salame, who represents Gwadabawa and Illela Federal Constituency, said he shot and killed one of the suspected robbers.

The lawmaker spoke with reporters in Sokoto and also posted pictures of the incident on social media.

He said he was attacked by the suspected robbers at his Bado residence in Sokoto metropolis.

“All thanks be to Almighty Allah, today at about 3 a.m. I was attacked in my House in Sokoto by Armed Robbers but by Allah’s powers I was able to shot and killed one and injured some. I am great full”, the lawmaker said.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Salame is the Chairperson of House Committee on Poverty Alleviation.

He was also the Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011.

ALSO READ: Armed robbers kill Nigerian policeman in gun duel

The police spokesperson in Sokoto, Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident to reporters. He said the police reacted swiftly to help foil the attack.

“The Sokoto State Police Command is aware of the attempted armed robbery incident at Bado Quarters area of Sokoto, which was thwarted by the swift response of the joint metropolitan Police Patrol,” Mr Sadiq said in a statement.

He urged Sokoto residents to help the police with useful information to speed up the arrest of the perpetrators and aid police investigation.