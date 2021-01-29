ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended Confederation of African [CAF] president, Ahmad Ahmad, has been granted a temporary reprieve by the Court of Arbitration for Sports [CAS] and he is now eligible to contest the CAF presidency scheduled for March 12.

In a statement released on Friday, the CAS said, “Due to a risk of irreparable harm for Mr Ahmad if the disciplinary sanction is maintained during the period prior to the CAF elections, the CAS Panel has upheld the request to temporarily stay the effects of the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee until the day that the final CAS award is issued.”

Football’s world governing body, FIFA handed Mr. Ahmad a five-year ban in November 2020 that relieved the Malagasy of control of FIFA and prevented him from football-related activities, which includes vying for football-related positions.

Appeal

Mr Ahmad had registered an appeal with CAS on his removal by FIFA and CAS granted his request for an expedited trial putting on hold FIFA’s sentence until March 2, when it will give a final judgement.

The statement further read: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Mr. Ahmad Ahmad against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee issued on 19 November 2020 (grounds served on 21 January 2021).

“Such decision established that Mr Ahmad had committed several infractions of the FIFA Code of Ethics and imposed on him a ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for five years, as well as a fine of CHF 200, 000.

“With his statement of appeal requesting the annulment of the FIFA decision, Mr Ahmad filed a request for provisional measures in order to be able to participate in the elections of the African Football Confederation (CAF) on 12 March 2021.”

Mr Ahmad replaced Issa Hayatou as CAF president in 2017 but was inundated with many scandals, which resulted in FIFA temporarily taking over the CAF secretariat through Fatma Samoura and an audit conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers.