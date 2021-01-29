ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday its operatives arrested 10 suspects for computer-related fraud known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’.

Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson for the EFCC, said the suspects were arrested at their ‘academy’ in Bwari axis of Abuja where they were said to be “learning the trade of cyber-trickery”.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 30 years, are Sixtus Jude, Moses Samuel, Isalan Johnny, Dapet Nimshak, Samuel Ogboche, Victor Samuel, Victor Asuquo, Ibrahim Yunusa, Yahaya Usman and Chijoke Ikwuoha.

The agency said they were arrested with different ‘incriminating’ items such as mobile phones and computers.

The promoter of the Academy is, however, on the run, investigations showed that the sponsor recruits and train young individuals who show interest in internet fraud,” the official added.

”The sponsor gets his percentage of their earnings based on an agreement between him and the recruits. He also serves as a conduit for laundering the money gotten from internet fraud by some of the suspects,” he said.

The commission said the suspects will be prosecuted when an investigation is completed.