The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Friday that its operatives arrested 30 cyber fraud suspects in Enugu, Enugu State.

The commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested at Thinkers Corner Extension in Enugu on Thursday.

According to him, the arrest followed intelligence obtained by the commission.

He said some exotic cars were recovered from the suspects.

Read the statement in full:

EFCC Press Release

EFCC Arrests 30 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Enugu

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal office on Thursday January 28, 2021 arrested 30 (Thirty) suspects for various internet-related offences in Enugu.

Their arrest at Thinkers Corner Extension, followed actionable intelligence obtained by the Commission on their alleged criminal activities which targeted mostly foreigners.

The suspects are, Raphael Chidiebere, Dr. Onyechiefuna Victor, Oliobi Chukwujekwu, Alozie Ikenna, Lakeru John, Chijioke Onyedika, Chikwube Nwadinobi, Eze Chukwuebuka, Nwafor Ifeanyi, Chidobelu Chidera, Ozonwu Nnamdi, Joseph Emmanuel, Chukwunonyelu Chizoba Eze and Imachukwu Ogonna,.

Others are Okwesi Kizito, Onuorah Emmanuel, Promise Okpowasili, Ezeanu Ugochukwu, Ogbonna Emenike, Ibeka Nzeribe, Nike Stanley Onyekachi, Chukwubuikem, Odono Charles Chimdindu, Onyechefuna Franklin, Onyechefuna Samuel, Iluka Fernando Chike, Udemefuna Daniel, Chiedu Chike Kingsley, Ezema Ikenna and Chuka Okoye.

In the course of the arrest, various exotic cars including brand new Lexus ES 350 with no registration number, Black Toyota 2.4 with registration number ENU-598-SU, Black Mercedes Benz ML 350 jeep with registration number ABJ-275-DB, Black Lexus ES 330 with registration number UWN-901-MP, Black Lexus ES 350 with registration number JJJ-900-GK were recovered from the suspects.

Other incriminating materials recovered from them include various mobile phones and laptop computers.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

29 January, 2021