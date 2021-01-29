ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of nine Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs).

It also approved the promotion of 20,347 other senior officers to their next ranks.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the promotions followed a decision of the 11th Plenary of the Commission, presided over by its chairperson, Musiliu Smith.

Mr Ani said nine Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were promoted to CPs, while three Chief Superintendents (CSPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

“1,577 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) are promoted to the rank of Superintendents of Police (SPs) while 2,293 Assistant Superintendents of Police are promoted to DSPs.

“The commission also approved the promotion/confirmation of 7,283 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents (ASP11) to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP1).

” 9,072 Inspectors are also promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11),” the commission’s spokesperson said, adding that similarly, 110 Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Senior Inspectors.

Mr Ani quoted the commission’s chair as calling on the newly promoted officers to see their new ranks as a call to more commitment, pledging the commission’s commitment to ensure that promotions were regular and based on the relevant rules and regulations.

(NAN)