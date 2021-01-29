ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian military on Thursday killed many bandits in several air missions it carried out in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

He said the areas covered in the operation included the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Buruku, Ungwar Yako, Udawa, Polewire, Crossing Point, Gagafada, Kugu, Kampani Doka, Gwaska, Goron Dutse and adjoining settlements

“Bandits were spotted with cattle about 9km north of Gidan Audu, and were duly neutralised. This was the same situation just southwest of the same location.

“More bandits were similarly sighted at Gbakopai and were also neutralised. At the foot of a high ground west of the village, more bandits with cattle were sighted and engaged.

“Also armed bandits were sighted at Gagafada attempting to cross from Polewire to Kampanin Doka, and were neutralised by the fighter jet crew.

“At the Gadani area, bandits in a convoy of about 12 motorcycles were sighted crossing the rail line west of Gadani station, and were engaged accordingly. Bandits with herds of cattle were also engaged further west of the same vicinity.

“Over Kwafe general area, bandits on motorcycles were seen moving out of Kwafe village towards Chikun and were engaged with rounds.”

The commissioner also said the air force carried out a similar mission in Giwa LGA.

“A settlement was sighted at Yadi, active with bandits, and was engaged robustly with many bandits neutralised.

“Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Chikun, Kwafe, Sarkin-Pawa to Polewire, Gidan Audu and adjoining settlements were observed to be calm.

“Other locations such as Kaduna-Abuja highway, Rijana, Polewire, Kateri, Jere and Zuba were calm with no suspicious activities observed.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the crews and troops for the wide-sweeping mission.”

Mr Aruwan assured residents of the state that further patrols will be conducted in other areas across the state in due course.