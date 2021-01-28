ADVERTISEMENT

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has sanctioned a member for criticising Governor Muhammed Badaru and saying the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has not lived up to expectations.

Musa Sule, representing Dutse constituency, was removed from heading a committee after he made the comments in an interview on Freedom Radio on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Speaker of the Assembly, Idris Garba, on March 5 last year suspended Sani Isyaku, the member representing Gumel constituency, for alleged thuggery.

Mr Isyaku was accused of leading thugs to attack the convoy of the state governor in Hadejia Local Government Area.

However, the state High Court later voided Mr Isyaku’s suspension and ordered his rights and privileges as a member of the House restored.

On Tuesday, the Speaker, Mr Garba, announced Mr Sule’s removal from his committee leasership role during the plenary.

“Musa Sule is removed from his chairmanship of the house standing committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

Mr Garba said Aminu Zakari, the chairperson of the House committee on information, will oversee the committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

He did not state why Mr Sule was removed nor speak with journalists after the plenary.

Radio criticism

The sanctioned lawmaker had appeared on a popular political radio programme, ‘Baki ke yanki wuya’ and made critical comments.

“In 2023, the major challenge ahead of APC is uncertainty because the electorate have lost trust in the leaders and they believe that they are being cheated by those at the helm.

“The governors are no longer trusted by the common man due to what transpired after they were elected to power and unfortunately, they are serving their last term in office,” the lawmaker said.

“In the party, leaders are appointing and firing executives at the national and state levels at will, injustice has climaxed and the electorate have realised that they have elected the wrong persons,” Mr Sule said.

He said any anointment by the governor as a candidate in 2023 is “dead on arrival, because they have killed our party in the state.”