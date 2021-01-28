ADVERTISEMENT

The Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) have expressed their condolences over the death of Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu, describing it as a sad one.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the 37-year-old actor slumped and was rushed to a hospital in Lagos on Tuesday where he was confirmed dead.

The AGN President, Emeka Rollas described the death of the actor as a sad one, adding that the industry would miss him.

“Yes, his death has been confirmed and it is a sad one. I just spoke with the family and I pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We are also waiting for the family to let us know the burial plans so that the guild would know how to support in the preparations.

“He is a great actor who would be missed by his fans and the industry at large,” he said.

The DGN President, Fred Amata, said information about the death just got to him which he described as a great loss to the industry.

“It is getting really trying, you know, to hear about it and get used to it. It is beginning to get to us the need to understand better what our purpose in life is.

“We pray for the souls that have gone. Somehow, it is the assurance that our journey here is not wasted. For instance, I have been receiving calls as regards Ernest Asuzu’s death which means there are some things that he must have done right.

“As I said, we mourn the death but we must celebrate their life. We should sometimes overlook the pain of death when it comes and celebrate life because you must first be alive to die.

“We give God the Glory. It is touching and painful, but we will continue to celebrate his life,” he said.

NAN gathered that Asuzu’s acting career started in the 90s and nosedived in 2015 when he had a stroke and was bedridden for three years.

(NAN)