The police in Anambra State have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and their four-year-old son.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed said the 28-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Obijofa, ”ran amok and used a shovel to attack his wife, Chisom Chukwuemeka, and their son”.

The incident occurred in Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state, according to a statement from Mr Mohammed, Wednesday.

“Police detectives visited the scene, rushed the victims to the Joint Hospital, Ozubulu, for medical attention where the woman and child were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival,” Mr Mohammed, a chief superintendent of police, said.

The spokesperson said the suspect also used the shovel to attack a member of the community’s vigilante who tried to rescue the victims.

“The wounded vigilante member is responding to treatment, while the corpses of the victims have been deposited at a morgue for autopsy,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the state CID, Awka, for investigation to unravel the actual cause of the incident.

(NAN)