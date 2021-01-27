ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has congratulated the President, Muhammadu Buhari for appointment of new service chiefs, describing it as “a promise kept”.

A statement from Sen. Chris Ngige Media Office in Abuja said the appointment is “a befitting new year gift to Nigerians,” and thanked the President for harkening to calls by well-meaning Nigerians.

“Unknown to many, the President confided in few Nigerians that he would bring in new service chiefs by the turn of the new year. He has kept that promise and leaves no doubt he is a listening President. ”

“But the new appointment means a lot to the Igbos in a special way. The New Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor is from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State and of Niger Delta Igbo ethnic stock. The President has again by this very act, debunked the propaganda and insinuation that he is an Igbo hater,” the statement said.

“The appointment therefore goes down as a clear testimony that the President chooses his team from the best available in any part of the country.”

Recall that Mr Ngige had while representing President Buhari at the burial of late Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Gregory Ochiagha, on Monday, Jan 11, 2021, told the congregation that the President had promised to rejig the security apparatus in the new year.

Mr Ngige was responding to a quest by the President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria , Augustine Akubueze, who in his speech, had called for an urgent action on the security situation in the country.

SOURCE: NGIGE MEDIA OFFICE