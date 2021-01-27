ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Edo State have confirmed the release of the abducted spokesperson of the Nigeria Immigration Service in the state, Bridget Esene.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, said Mrs Esene was released at about 4p.m. on Tuesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police, however, declined to say if ransom was paid or not for her release.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Esene was abducted by gunmen on Sunday, while she was on her way to the church.

The gunmen reportedly trailed her to Iqueniro area, off Agbor Road, in the state capital, dragged her out of her car and took her into their waiting vehicle.

Her car was later recovered at the Agbor Road by-pass area.

