U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, has unveiled the U.S Consulate’s reference-grade Air Quality Monitor, effectively linking Nigeria to air quality index information and health messaging from the United States’ Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A statement issued on Monday said the project was part of the U.S. mission’s ongoing contribution to environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

Ms Leonard expressed optimism that the new equipment which highlighted the U.S.’ commitment to environmental sustainability would enhance the Consulate’s capacity to provide reliable data on air quality.

“Through a team effort, we have successfully procured air quality monitors for the Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos, through the Greening Diplomacy Initiative’s Department of State’s Air programme.

“This will strengthen our ability to collect and share reliable data on air quality as it corresponds to the time of the day and the seasons of the year.

“We are proud to contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to protect the environment and improve human health,” she said.

The ambassador added that the mission would continue to promote environmental policies “that balanced environmental protection with economic growth”.

The U.S. Department of State’s 65 -plus air quality monitors, which are housed at U.S. Embassies and Consulates across the world, are made in the United States to EPA specifications, as delineated by the Clean Air Act.

It said that the monitor supplied air quality information data to the ZephAir app, which is available free to download on Apple and Google Play Stores.

(NAN)