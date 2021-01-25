ADVERTISEMENT
Mexico’s President Andres Obrador announced on Sunday on Twitter that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mr Obrador added that his symptoms were light and that he was receiving medical treatment.
Mexico is in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, with the country’s official death toll from COVID-19 set to pass a grim milestone of 150,000 in coming days.
“As always, I am optimistic,” Mr Obrador, 67, said in a tweet. (Reuters/NAN)
