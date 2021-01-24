ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday mourned the passing of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abdullahi Ibrahim.

Mr Ibrahim, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, served as the Minister of Education, Science and Technology and later as Minister of Transportation under the earlier military regime of Mr Buhari as Head of State from 1984 to 1985.

The deceased later served as the AGF in the regime of the military Head of State, Abdusalami Abubakar, who handed over to the civilian administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Ibrahim died of COVID-19 at the Garki General Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari said the deceased was an “exemplary lawyer and statesman with impeccable integrity who will be remembered for his selfless service to the country.”

The President described Mr Ibrahim as “an extraordinary philanthropist who rendered legal services without charge to many who could not pay.”

He said the deceased would be remembered for doing so much to empower the girl child, including access to education.

He added, “His work as member of the Nigerian team that negotiated the Maritime Boundary Treaty between Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Unitisation Agreement of the Zafiro/Ekanga Oil Fields has left an indelible mark on the trajectory of this country’s history and development. His accomplishments will continue to make us proud.”

“On behalf of his family and the entire nation, President Buhari extends condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and the government and people of Kogi State.”