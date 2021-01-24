ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied postponing its membership registration and revalidation slated to start later this month.

The secretary of the party’s caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe, on Saturday, said a notice of postponement that is being circulated is ‘fake and highly malicious.’

He said the APC’s arrangement for the exercise will proceed as planned by the body.

“The APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable.

“As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of State Membership Registration Committees for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise. This will be followed by a train-the-trainer workshop,” he said in a statement released after the party rolled out its timetable and names of committee members for each of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

DOWNLOAD: INAUGURATION OF STATE MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION COMMITTEES

DOWNLOAD: TIMETABLE

While the APC confirmed January 25 to 27 as dates for the inauguration of state committees and training of trainers, it also specified January 28 to February 2 as days for the distribution of registration materials and gadgets to all designated centres nationwide.

The Phase 1 of the exercise has been scheduled to hold between February 2 and 16 while sorting of registered details will come a day after before taking appeals or complaints from members.

The registration schedule is expected to end with the display of registered members at all party wards and local governments from February 27 to March 1.