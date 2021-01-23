ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Anambra have arrested a 37-year-old man, Nonso Eze, for allegedly pushing his girlfriend to death from a five-storey building.

The incident occurred, Saturday, at No 6 Orakwe Close, Awada Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said “Mr Eze pushed the girl, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, from the building at 3a.m”.

The police visited the scene of the incident, rushed the victim to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Residents in the compound where the incident happened told police the woman was thrown down from Mr Eze’s room, following a quarrel.

“Suspect was subsequently arrested and a search executed in his apartment where a pair of female slippers and unused condom was recovered as exhibits,” Mr Mohammed said.

He said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while investigation is ongoing.

Other arrests

Meanwhile, the Police also said they have arrested two ex-convicts for alleged armed robbery in Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Mr Mohammed gave the names of the suspects as Anthony Okeke, 29, and Chijioke Elijah, 23.

He said the duo were “habitual offenders who have been terrorising the community since their release from the Nigerian Correctional Centre two months ago”.

One locally made revolver pistol and six cartridges were among the items reportedly recovered from the suspects.

“Their arrest is in continuation of the effort to stem the tide of crimes and other nefarious activities in the state,” the spokesperson said. “They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”