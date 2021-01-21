ADVERTISEMENT

Abiodun Owolabi, a major general, on Thursday, assumed duty as the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Signal Corps, Apapa, Lagos.

Mr Owolabi took over from Felix Agugo, a major general, who has been deployed to the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, as Chief of Defence Communication.

The ceremony in Apapa, Lagos, witnessed the signing of the handing and taking over notes, and the handing over of the division’s flag to the new Corps commander.

Other highlights were the decoration of the new commander with Signal Corps’ insignia, inspection of Quarter Guard, lowering and hoisting of outgoing and incoming Commander Corps of Signal flags and parting words to officers and soldiers.

Mr Agugo in his farewell speech thanked officers and soldiers of the Corps for their untiring commitment and cooperation during his tenure.

He urged them not to relent but work harder and give the new commander maximum support.

Speaking, the new commander appreciated his predecessor for the efforts to take the Corps to greater heights.

He solicited the support of officers and men of the Corps to enable him work in line with the mission of the Corps.

Mr Owolabi, until his appointment, was the Chief of Defence Communication at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Present at the ceremony were the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Signal, Gbenga Adesina, a major general, Commander and Directors of various Army formations and units in Lagos State, among others.

(NAN)