The vice-principal of a community secondary school in Katsina State has been arrested for repeatedly raping his 12 years old student and impregnating her.

The police paraded the suspect alongside other suspected criminals in the state on Wednesday.

The suspect, Ibrahim Sale, 38, the vice principal of Community Day Secondary School, Kadandami in Rimi Local Government Area, told reporters how he committed the crime for eight months until his arrest.

The suspect, Mr Sale, said he lured the underaged girl and raped her repeatedly at his matrimonial home despite the presence of his three wives.

“I used to give her N200, N300 up to N500 before having her canal knowledge until she got pregnant and delivered a baby boy.

“I did that at my residence despite the presence of my three wives. However, I now realised that I have breached the trust parents accorded to me to teach their children,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, said the vice principal was among the eight suspected rapists arrested in the state within five days.

The development shows a disturbing trend of rape in Katsina, the spokesperson said, cautioning parents to take responsibility for safeguarding their children.

Its very unfortunate to note that the rape victim got eight months pregnant without her parents knowledge until her delivery on Sunday, Mr Isah said.

He added that the student delivered her baby following surgery because her body was not matured enough to deliver the baby without surgery.

He said the suspect will be charged to court after the police conclude their investigation.