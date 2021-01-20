The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Johnson Fatokun, has been kidnapped.
Mr Fatokun, a professor, was abducted in Nasarawa State on Monday on his way from Jos, where he had gone to attend to family matters.
This was confirmed in a statement signed by the Assistant Registrar, Strategy & Communications, Okesola Sanusi.
Mr Sanusi said contact has been established with Mr Fatokun and he is in good spirits.
“The University, in partnership with the nation’s security agencies, are currently working tirelessly to ensure his release within the shortest time possible,” he said.
He said Mr Fatokun, who is a professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis, is one of the most valuable staff of the University, who has contributed immensely to academic research for development nationally and internationally.
“We wish to extend our appreciation to the University’s friends and well-wishers who have expressed concern and support for the Institution since the incident took place,” he said.
He said well-wishers should join in prayer as they continue to navigate this tough-terrain and hope to share the news of his release in a short while.
Anchor University is owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, one of Nigeria’s largest Pentecostal churches.
