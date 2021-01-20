ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday killed a private security guard in Benin City, Edo State.

The slain guard, identified as Odion Omoera, 47, was reportedly trailed by the gunmen along the Benin-Auchi Road and shot at close range at about 7a.m., while he was on his way to work.

A resident of the area, Patrick Ogie, said Mr Omoera was killed shortly after he left home.

“The deceased was driving along his street in Iguomo, near the Benin Bypass on Benin-Auchi Road when he was accosted by the hoodlums who opened gunfire directly into his moving car,” Mr Ogie said.

He said the deceased tried to escape after he was hit by gunshots but could not drive too far, apparently because of the bullet wounds.

“The bullets hit him at close range. Though he tried to escape with his Toyota Camry car with registration number SMK 856 BZ after he was shot, he could not drive far as he lost control and rammed into the perimeter fence of Iguomo Primary School, where he died on the spot.

“The assailants watched him die and later zoomed off towards Ehor Road after they shot sporadically to scare the residents who took to their heels for safety,” he said.

When contacted, the wife of the deceased, who identified herself simply as Mrs Omoera, called on the police to thoroughly investigate the killing of her husband and bring the killers to justice.

A close person to the family said the slain guard was “resourceful and had been struggling to make ends meet”.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed of the incident.