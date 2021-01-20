ADVERTISEMENT

Forming a part of the International Tech Hub Network, delivered by DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport), the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub works to build high-end digital and entrepreneurial skills, forging partnerships between local tech sectors and international businesses to stimulate digital economies and develop the Nigeria tech ecosystem.

In this regard and in compliance of the COVID-19 health protocols, the Hub has launched amongst others two virtual programmes – the Design School Programme for aspiring product designers seeking to start a career in tech and the Future Females Business School programme for early-stage female entrepreneurs with tech-enabled businesses in Nigeria.

The Design School programme will run for two months and will provide an opportunity for 30 aspiring product designers to undergo an intensive training to equip them with necessary digital and product design skills. Application closes on January 25th 2021 and interested persons can apply using this link- http://bit.ly/DufunaDesignSchool

The Future Females Business programme is targeted at providing 100 early-stage female entrepreneurs with tech-enabled business in Nigeria an opportunity to upskill and gain digital skills aimed at bringing their business to life. The programme will run for 3 months and will include 10 modules, masterclasses, coaching sessions and guest features of industry experts in Nigeria. Applications closes on January 25th 2021 and interested persons can apply using this link- https://futurefemales.typeform.com/to/zGzqkKbV

While encouraging interested applicants to apply, the Country Director of the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, Honey Ogundeyi, said: “These programmes will help promote gender inclusive economic growth as well as upgrade digital skills in Nigeria thereby developing the tech-ecosystem.”