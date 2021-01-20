The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the release of a traditional ruler abducted by gunmen in the state on Monday.
Mustafa Ahmadu was kidnapped at about midnight on Monday in Mayo Farang, a few hours after he returned from a trip to Abuja.
He is the district head of Mayo- Farang and the Sarkin Noman Adamawa.
Confirming his release Wednesday morning, the police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said the ruler has been reunited with his family ”in good condition”.
Mr Nguroje said the police were still looking for the kidnappers.
‘’He has been rescued and an investigation is going on to find the kidnappers of the traditional ruler and very soon we will update you,’’ he said in an interview with our reporter.
It was not clear as of the time of this report if a ransom was paid to secure the release of the traditional ruler.
