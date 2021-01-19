Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Tuesday banned fuel tankers and other articulated vehicles from plying flyovers in the state.

Mr Abiodun announced this decision during his assessment visit to the scene of tanker explosion, which occurred on Monday in Abeokuta, claiming three lives with many others injured.

The governor also vowed that stiffer punishment would be meted out to any tanker driver found culpable.

According to him, the ban is meant to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens.

Three dead

The governor, however, confirmed the death of three persons as against the one earlier reported in the Tuesday’s tanker explosion, while six others sustained injuries.

He said the injured, who were badly burnt, had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, and the state Hospital, Ijaye, both in Abeokuta.

“We have gone a step further by inviting burn specialists from Lagos to attend to those that have 80 to 90 per cent burnt which requires special attention.

“The specialists have since arrived Abeokuta. They will make a determination whether we are to transfer those with burns to burn centre in Lagos.

“I will discuss with the state Ministry of Transportation, we will begin the enforcement of ensuring that tankers plying our roads are well checked to see if they are roadworthy or not.

“We will put measures in place to reduce this kind of occurrence, part of that is to include that taker drivers should not operate on our overhead bridges anymore.

“If their ability to control their vehicles has now become a hazard to other road users, we think it is important to declare that tankers are not allowed on our overhead bridges anymore.

“We will put in place a very thick fine for any tanker driver found on any of these bridges.

“This, among other measures, will be rolled out in the next one day or two days,” he said.

Cause of accident

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. along Presidential Boulevard Road, Guaranty Trust Bank in Kuto, Abeokuta, damaging some vehicles and injuring four people.

The tanker which was coming from Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan Road had a brake failure and as a result, descended from the over-head bridge.

A witness, Seun Okeowo, told our correspondent the explosion affected some offices in the area.

“The tanker rammed into scores of cars before it eventually exploded. It affected some offices in the area including that of the Guaranty Trust Bank.”

ALSO READ: Anambra bans movement of fuel tankers during daytime

Another witness, Sunkanmi Alao, said motorists within Abeokuta metropolis avoided the road to ensure that fire services carry out their operations of finding a solution to the fire incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that it took the efforts of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Police to restore normalcy in the area.

Speaking on the incident, the Director of the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency, Ige Olufolarin, said those confirmed dead were burnt beyond recognition.

“Three persons are now confirmed dead and their bodies have been evacuated. Four people were also injured,” he told journalists.

In addition to Mr Olufolarin’s confirmation, the state commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ahmed Umar, said the bodies of the victims and those injured were later taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

Fuel tanker explosion is one of the major transport mishaps in Nigeria and it continues to cause concern for the authorities.