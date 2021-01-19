ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) in Ile Ife, Osun State, has announced the resumption date for continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The university, in a statement signed by its registrar, Magret Omosule, said authorities had approved the resumption of academic activities that were suspended last year March. The approval was given during a Senate meeting that held on Tuesday.

Mrs Omosule said final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, clinical students in the College of Health Sciences, and year four students in the Faculty of Agriculture are to come into the campus on February 7 while all other students are to attend their classes virtually.

She also said lectures are expected to start on February 8 for students on campus and online respectively.

“The approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities and trend of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

More so, the Senate has approved ”the cancellation of 2020/2021 academic session”.

“Furthermore, in line with the directives of the Federal Government on the prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, the Senate was emphatic on the need for both staff and students to strictly adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols:

“Regular handwashing with soap and running water, use of hand sanitiser, compulsory wearing of face mask; and social distancing.

“Staff, students and other members of the University Community must also adhere strictly to the recommendations of the COVID-19 Committee of the University,” the statement read.