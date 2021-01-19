ADVERTISEMENT

The price per litre of kerosene was highest in Benue, Ebonyi and Taraba States at (N436.81) (N425.83) and (N423.33) respectively in December 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The bureau disclosed this in its December Kerosene Price Watch published on Tuesday.

It said the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by 0.17 per cent between November and December, which had N353.38 and N352.79 respectively.

But it represented an increase of 10.05 per cent between December 2019 and December 2020.

The report said Bayelsa (N235.95), Rivers (N302.04) and Delta (N307.69) states paid the lowest average price per litre.

“States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Kebbi (N1,534.21), Nasarawa (N1,488.00) and Benue (N1,450.00),” the report said.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Sokoto (N733.33), Bayelsa (N773.75) and Adamawa (N822.00).”

Methodology

The bureau said the field-work was done by over 700 NBS staff in all the states of the federation, supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said fuel prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents.

The locations reflect actual prices households said they actually bought fuels, together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.