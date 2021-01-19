ADVERTISEMENT

Some gunmen have kidnapped a university professor and killed his son in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The kidnappers abducted Aliyu Mohammed of the Department of Agriculture, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, after killing his son, Abdulaziz.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the don, who is also the Wazirin Wusasa, was abducted Sunday night at Wusasa, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Another son of the professor, Usman, told journalists in Zaria that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 10.30 p.m.

He said the kidnappers also shot another son of the don, Abubakar Kabir, who is a younger brother of the deceased.

Usman said shortly after he returned to the family house at 10.30 p.m on Sunday, he heard gunshots and took cover somewhere in the compound.

According to him, when the gunshots stopped, he called out to one of his younger brothers who informed him that the gunmen had killed their brother and kidnapped their father.

He said the deceased had already been buried according to Islamic rites while the one shot was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwile, the Ward Head of Kuregu, Wusasa, Ahmad Amfani, said the community made efforts to reach some security agencies, but none responded to the distress call.

The police are yet to react to the development.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government confirmed the incident through its Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Mr Aruwan said in a statement on Monday that intelligence information said the bandits kidnapped Mr Mohammed and killed his son.

(NAN)