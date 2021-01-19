ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday berated the Nigerian government over its “lethargic approach” to the country’s security challenges.

Making reference to the recent kidnap of 18 police officers by bandits in Kaduna state and gruesome killing of 48 farmers in Borno State, the main opposition party said President Muhammadu Buhari ”had made the country worse than he met it”.

“Our party, as the voice of the people, tasks President Buhari to show concern to the plight of Nigerians who are being ravaged by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and vandals whose activities have been emboldened by the indolent and languid attitude of his administration, including its recent dismissive statement to Nigerians to “wait on God” for solution,” the PDP national spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said.

Against the country’s current reality, Mr Buhari made adequate security and economic growth his campaign vocal points in 2015, prompting a social media campaign calling for the dismissal of security chiefs, a demand he has refused to act on.

Reiterating this, the PDP urged the government to honour Nigerians’ request by reshuffling the country’s security command structures.

“It is indeed unfortunate that despite the manifest security lapses, Mr. President has refused to respect the consensus by Nigerians across board, as validated by the two chambers of the National Assembly to regain his security architecture, by replacing his service chiefs with more competent hands.

“The PDP calls on President Buhari to demonstrate a sense of responsibility to the duties of his office in the interests of vulnerable Nigerians who are daily falling victim to bandits, terrorists and kidnappers prowling the land,” the PDP said.