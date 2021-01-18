ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abubakar Fikpo as the acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

This was disclosed by the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on his official twitter page, Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, @fkeyamo, SAN, his approval of the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment.. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) January 18, 2021

Mr Shehu said: ”President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, his approval of the nomination of Abubakar Fikpo, as the acting director-general of the National Directorate of Employment, pending the appointment of a substantive director-general for the agency.”

“Last month, the president relieved the former DG of the agency of his appointment and directed the minister to nominate an acting DG to superintendent over the agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the president had approved the sack of Nasiru Ladan as the Director-General of NDE on December 7, 2020. No reason was given.

Clashes

In July 2020, the federal government, through the NDE, formally launched the Special Public Works programme which was designed to create employment for 774,000 persons across the country.

Mr Ladan, the ousted DG, had reportedly clashed with Mr Keyamo, who supervises the NDE over the implementation of the programme.

This was also after repeated clashes between Mr Keyamo and the National Assembly over the modalities for the implementation of the scheme.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Fikpo was the zonal director at the NDE North-west zonal office in Kaduna.

He hails from Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and holds a bachelors degree of science in statistics from the University of Maiduguri and also a master’s degree of science in statistics from the University of Ibadan.