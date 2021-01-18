ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commandant-General (DCG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hilary Madu, has been appointed acting commandant-general of the corps.

Mrs Madu took over from the former Commandant-General, Abdullahi Gana, whose extended tenure of six months expired January 18.

PRNigeria gathered that Mr Gana officially handed over to Mrs Madu who is the most senior officer in the corps at a brief ceremony in the Abuja office.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, has felicitated with the outgone Commandant-General (CG), Abdullahi Gana, on of his 58th birthday.

Ms Aliyu in a birthday message to Mr Gana, on Monday, commended him for his invaluable contributions to the peace and safety of the country.

“I am pleased to join other family and friends in felicitating with you on your birthday.

“Your reign as the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has witnessed a lot of growth and progress within the NSCDC, especially at a time when the nation needs it most.

“Your invaluable contributions to the peace and safety of our country Nigeria cannot be underestimated.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to grant you wisdom, guidance and good health to discharge your duties,’’ Ms Aliyu prayed.

—

