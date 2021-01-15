ADVERTISEMENT

White pigeons caused a stir at the Eagle Square on Friday when they refused to fly after being released by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president was at the venue to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day alongside his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, and leaders of the National Assembly.

The president had opened the cage housing the pigeons in order for them to fly but the birds refused.

In order to salvage the situation, the president picked one and threw into the air but it landed back into the cage and refused to fly.

The birds later flew into the air after the president returned to his seat.

The ritual is performed every year to commemorate the lives of departed members of the armed forces. It is a symbol of peace.

The refusal of the birds to fly has brought up so many debates on social media with some attributing it to the alleged injustice and insecurity in the country.

However, a veterinary doctor, Jarumi Barnabas, explained that flying birds are not always eager to fly immediately after release having been confined in a cage for a long period.

Mr Barnabas said there are some psychological effects attached to moving the birds from one point to the other.

“Those doves are usually trained from different sources, bringing them together will cause some sort of psychological effects on each of them,” the doctor said.

ALSO READ: Buhari launches 2021 armed forces remembrance emblem

Pigeons released by the president in 2019 also refused to fly immediately they were released.

During the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in 2014, pigeons released by former President Goodluck Jonathan also refused to fly immediately.