ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court in Benin city, Edo State, has sentenced Adeshina Adeyemo, a tricycle operator that assaulted Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials to three months imprisonment.

In a video clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES in July, Mr Adeyemo, angered and scantily dressed, stood on the bonnet of the FRSC’s patrol vehicle, assaulting one of the officers in the process. He tore the officer’s uniform.

In retaliation, some of the operatives ganged up against the man and rained slaps and beatings on him.

The unclad rider, who was reportedly arrested for driving against traffic, also destroyed the agency’s patrol vehicle.

In a statement on Sunday, Bisi Kazeem, the agency’s spokesperson, said while the prosecution of the tricycle rider has commenced, the officers involved have been recommended for demotion.

According to Mr Kazeem, Mr Adeyemo was arraigned before Magistrate F. Ojehumen of the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court B on a two-count charge bordering on breaching of public peace and damaging FRSC patrol vehicle during the July incident.

He was found guilty as charged, the FRSC spokesperson said.

On the first count charge, the accused is to pay N5,000 or one month imprisonment, and N45,000 or two months imprisonment for the second charge and both sentences are to run concurrently.

According to Mr Kazeem, Mr Adeyemo failed to meet the option of fine and has been taken into custody at the Nigeria Correctional Service in Benin City.

Reacting to the judgement, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the judiciary for quick dispensation of justice.

Mr Kazeem said the FRSC boss noted that this, like other judgements, is an indication and strong warning to perpetrator that no member of the public who damages FRSC property, no matter how small, will be spared.

While lamenting the attacks on FRSC personnel which often result in loss of lives of patrolmen on the highways, the corps marshal warned the motoring community to desist from attacking the corps personnel or face the wrath of the law.