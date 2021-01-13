ADVERTISEMENT

Two siblings are currently calling on their brother to resign his membership of the American Congress or get expelled.

The lawmaker, Paul Gosar, a Republican, representing the 4th District of Arizona, reportedly supported the invasion of the Capitol Building last Wednesday by rioters believed to be supporters of President Donald Trump.

The rioters had besieged the Capitol in order to prevent congressional certification of the election of Joe Biden as the President-elect of the United States of America.

In the ensuing violence that trailed the invasion, five people lost their lives, including a police operative.

For his inability to forestall the attack, the local police chief in the Capitol area of Washington DC has resigned from his position.

Call

However, speaking to Alisyn Camerota of Cable News Network on Wednesday, the siblings – Tim and Jennifer Gosar – individually and collectively called on their brother to resign as a congressman for his alleged role in the crisis.

His brother, Tim, said the congressman “peddles in propaganda, rumor and lies consistently to the American people” while Jennifer, who said her brother’s time is up, insisted the congressman “must resign or be expelled from the Congress.”

The siblings said their lawmaker brother’s far-right extremist views were a such of concern to them and that such could injure American democracy.

They said the best they could do in the circumstance is to call for his resignation or expulsion from Congress, as the case may be.

Not the first time

The siblings have a record of calling on voters to reject their brother at the polls for what they call his extremist views.

They appeared in an advert for his Democratic challenger in 2018 whom he defeated and equally campaigned for his opponent in the 2020 congressional elections.

Paul Gosar, a former dentist, who has spent over a decade in the Congress, is said to be one of three GOP Congressmen who were in touch with the leader of the ”Stop the Steal” group that planned the invasion of the Capitol on Wednesday.

The other two Republican lawmakers alleged involved in the riot are: Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) and Mo Brooks(R-Alabama).