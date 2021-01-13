ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would not seek to invoke the 25th Amendment of the country’s constitution, which would remove President Donald Trump from office by declaring him unfit to perform his duties.

In a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Mr Pence slammed Democratic efforts to pressure him into invoking the 25th Amendment, calling it “political games.”

“Under our Constitution the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation,” Pence said.

“Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Speaker Pelosi on Sunday night gave Mr Pence 24 hours to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr Trump from office.

She had vowed to launch impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump if his deputy ignored her call.

Ms Pelosi, who is one of Mr Trump’s most vocal critics in his tumultuous presidency, said the president represents an “imminent threat” to democracy.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how four people died and 52 were arrested after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Mr Trump has consistently faulted the election which truncated his second term ambition. He has not been able to prove the electoral irregularities he alleges even as he said he would not be attending Mr Biden’s inauguration ceremony.