The Mala Buni-led caretaker committee on Tuesday inaugurated Nigeria’s APC women and youth mobilisation team ahead of its forthcoming membership registration and revalidation exercise.

The exercise, slated for December 12, 2020, was adjourned to January 2021 given some factors peculiar to that period that could have hampered the participation of its members.

In his address at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr Buni said the appointment of the tentative ten-member committee is an extension of his team’s reconciliatory moves and “breath of new life into the party.”

“You are expected to mount a rigorous sensitisation programme to effectively mobilise every member of the party especially women and youth to either revalidate their membership or register afresh.

“You should leave no stone unturned to ensure effective mobilisation for every member to take advantage of this opportunity to register,” he said.

In his remarks, the Kogi State governor and chairman of the newly inaugurated committee, Yahaya Bello, referenced his re-election victory as a proof of his capacity to deliver ”the national task”.

He assured of an outstanding performance ”that will become a yardstick for other developing nations”.

“By the time we are done with the registration of all members, APC will not just be the largest in Africa, we are going to call on developing nations to come and learn from Nigeria but from the All Progressives Congress in Nigeria,” Mr Bello said.

While the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and Al-Mustapha Medaner were appointed as vice-chairman and secretary respectively, others named as members include Akinremi Olaide, Nse Ituen, Yekini Nabena, Abubakar Yusuf, Ismaeel Ahmed, Stella Okotete and James Lalu.