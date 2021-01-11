ADVERTISEMENT

Business mogul, Richard Branson, has announced the passing away of his mum, Eve, on Monday.

Mr Branson, in a post, said his mum, 96, died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

”I am sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s relatives and friends right now in these days of COVID, my mum Eve has also passed away,” he said in the post published on Virgin.com.

Rather than mourn her demise, Mr Branson said he would love to celebrate her wonderful life, her tremendous spirt, the joy she brought to so many, and ”the love she gave us.”

The businessman, who founded the Virgin Group which today controls more than 400 companies in various fields, said he was lucky with his sisters- Vanessa and Lindy- to grow up with their parents.

He said their parents taught them the values of diligence, and of not taking oneself too seriously, adding that he owes his entrepreneurial success to his mum.

Their father passed away in 2011.

The deceased enlisted in the WRENS during World War 11, toured Germany as a ballet dancer after the war, acted on the West End stage and worked as a hostess on British South American Airways routes.

According to Mr Branson, one of his mum’s brilliant legacies is The Eve Branson Foundation, ”dedicated to improving the lives of women and and young girls in the Atlas Mountains, and ‘provide access to education and health care to those in need.

From available reports, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be much more virulent than the first one that broke out in Wuhan, China, early last year.

The virus has killed many people across the world, with many more currently down with it in various isolation centers and intensive care units of hospitals.