House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday night gave Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President, 24 hours to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.

She vowed to launch impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump if his deputy ignored her call.

Ms Pelosi, who is one of Mr Trump’s most vocal critics in his tumultuous presidency, said the president represents an “imminent threat” to democracy.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how four people died and 52 were arrested after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Mr Trump has consistently faulted the election which truncated his second term ambition. He has not provided proof of the electoral irregularities he alleges even as he said he would not be attending Mr Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Ultimatum

“The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action,” the official, who had earlier asked the president to resign, said.

The Telegrah on Monday, reported that “House leaders will work to swiftly pass legislation to do that.”

If it is blocked by Republicans, which is almost certain, the House will convene for a full House vote on Tuesday, it added.

Ms Pelosi explained that the resolution calls on Mr Pence “to convene and mobilise the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office.” Under the procedure, the vice president “would immediately exercise powers as acting President,” she explained.

It is unlikely Mr Pence would invoke the 25th Amendment, according to CNN sources.

But it said “the vice president has not ruled it out and wants to preserve the option in case Mr Trump becomes more unstable”.

The vice president, who was instrumental to the certification of Mr Biden’s victory, has been very diplomatic in his reaction to the crisis and has not taken his principal’s antagonistic stance.

Invoking amendment

Invoking the amendment would require Mr Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove Mr Trump from office due to his inability to “discharge the powers and duties of his office” – an unprecedented step, the Telegrpah further explains in the piece published on Monday.

The president could dispute their move with a letter to Congress. Mr Pence and the Cabinet would then have four days to dispute him and Congress would then vote – it requires a two-thirds supermajority, usually 67 senators and 290 House members to permanently remove him.

With the January 20 inauguration of Joe Biden fast approaching – and with the country hit by a surging pandemic, a flagging economy, and searing division – resignation “is the best path forward,” Republican Senator Pat Toomey said, adding, “that would be a very good outcome.”

Mr Toomey said that since losing the November 3 election, Mr Trump had “descended into a level of madness and engaged in activity that was absolutely unthinkable, and unforgivable,” the outlet reported.