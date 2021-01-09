ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Damaturu, Yobe State, have arrested four persons over the death of an 18-year old female at a government guest lodge in Damaturu.

PREMIUM TIMES was told the incident occurred on Thursday.

The police have arrested the suspects who are now at the Police B Division in Damaturu.

Police sources said the prime suspect is Al-bash Yahaya Ibrahim with three others and they are being charged with homicide

The corpse has been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital Damaturu awaiting autopsy.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Four suspects are in our custody over ‘suspected’ charge of homicide,” he said.

According to him, “the charges of the case will come out clearly after an autopsy is carried out on the body.”

“Yes, we have four suspects in our custody over suspected homicide (killing) of one girl who died at a government lodge in Damaturu. The case is now with the state CID under investigation,” he added.

What transpired

“One Dr Al-bash Ibrahim Yahaya reported to the police that he slept with a girl and the girl died in his room.

“Dr Al-bash reported to the police that, he was a guest to Yobe State Government who lodged at the government lodge and he asked some boys get him a ‘woman’ and they brought one for him and he slept with her just to discover in the morning that the girl was under the influence of drugs.

“Dr Al-bash said the girl was shivering and doing some funny things. Our preliminary information also revealed that the girl is a drug addict,” Mr Dungus said.

“Dr Al-bash called the boys that brought the girl to him and informed them of the development and instead, they came and started administering peak milk to the girl who died in the process,” he added.

He said the matter was being investigated.

“What I can tell you now is that we are investigating a case of homicide against Dr. L-Bash Yahaya Ibrahim, a principal suspect and three others. One who procured the girl for him, two of his friends who saw her in an usual condition and started treating her with peak milk.

“We must know whether it was actually peak milk that was administered on her and what really killed her. The cause of the death will have to be established through autopsy results,” the police spokesman said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the deceased just finished her secondary school in 2020.