Moyo Thomas, the lady who allegedly had an affair with Adam Nuru, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, resulting in two children, has broken her silence for the first time since the scandal broke in late December.

Thisday Newspaper on Saturday reported Ms Thomas as saying that on no occasion did she tell her deceased husband, Tunde, that he was not the father of her two children.

Thousands signed a petition asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack the bank chieftain.

The petition alleged that the bank chieftain was responsible for the demise of Tunde Thomas.

Mr Thomas was said to have died of depression on December 16, 2020.

It alleged that Moyo had informed her husband that she was leaving Nigeria for the United States with the kids only to call him upon arrival that the children do not belong to him.

The petition claimed the news initially caused Mr Thomas to be down with a stroke but later recovered and thereafter met another lady whom he planned to marry.

But according to a statement titled, “Tunde is the Father of My Kids” reportedly written by Ms Thomas’s friends and published in Thisday, she explained why she decided to remain silent amid a myriad of allegations.

“On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. It is, therefore, deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his,’’ the statement partly read.

“The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or anyone’s place to play God and talk with certainty as to the cause of his death, without proven medical facts.

“Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences to affect the relationships we respectively have with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father will, up until his sudden and unfortunate death. It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments. I do wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss and I ask that we all be allowed to grieve his loss in peace,’’ she stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how FCMB has been in the eye of the storm lately when allegations of an unprofessional romantic affair between both parties were made public by friends of the deceased.