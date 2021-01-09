ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) have announced that they will stage a protest from Tuesday, January 12 to Thursday, January 14.

The protests will be held at all branches of Universities and Inter-University centres, with members of both organisations as participants.

The JAC made this known in a statement signed by the NASU General Secretary, Peters A. Adeyemi and the SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim on Friday.

They said the protest is a response to the Federal Government’s failure to address any of the issues contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) both parties had reached and signed back in October.

“The JAC observed with disappointment that the Federal Government has completely failed to address any of the issues contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)”, they said.

Issues

According to the statement, the issues for which the Memorandum of Agreement were entered into include inconsistencies in IPPIS payments, non-payment of Earned Allowances, non-payment of arrears in minimum wage.

“Delay in renegotiation of FGN, NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement, non-payment of retirement benefits of outgone members, Teaching Staff usurping Headships of non-teaching units in clear violation of conditions of Service and establishment procedures”.

Other issues are: neglect and poor funding of state universities and non-constitution of visitation panels for universities.

Back in November, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the erstwhile President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, said the biggest challenge faced by the union is the lack of respect of agreements duly and freely entered into by the government at all levels.

“The 2009 FGN/ SSANU agreement is a case in point of how agreements freely entered into is not implemented and even when some aspects are implemented, they are done in breach,” he said.

According to him, “as we speak today, salient aspects of the 2009 agreement with respect to Earned Allowances, career structure and progression of our members, encroachment into non-teaching units by Academic Staff among others, are yet to be implemented.

“This is despite the fact that we had embarked on a series of strikes between 2009 to date, in order to drive home our demands for the government to respect the agreements. The outcomes of those strikes were further Memoranda of Understanding or Terms of Settlement between the Union and the Federal Government,” he said.

Mr Ugokwe said the JAC has developed an alternative salary platform for NASU and SSANU, different from the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) called University General and Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System (UGPPS).

He said the UGPPS will capture the peculiarities of all categories of staff, teaching and non-teaching, “a strength which IPPIS does not have and which has been its bane all along.”